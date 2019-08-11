Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.94. Perrigo also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

Shares of PRGO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.31. Perrigo has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.