Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.93. Perrigo also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

PRGO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $46.90. 2,246,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,435. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

