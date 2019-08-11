Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $78.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

