Perpetual Ltd Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Perpetual Ltd lowered its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 969,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,341,000 after purchasing an additional 266,342 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 267.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

AEP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.97. 1,131,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.13. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.69.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $377,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,402.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $388,740.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,255.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

