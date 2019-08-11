Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Posts Earnings Results

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,424.90% and a net margin of 95.52%.
Shares of NYSE:PBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 138,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,700. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
