Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Posts Earnings Results

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,424.90% and a net margin of 95.52%.

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 138,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,700. The firm has a market cap of $236.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

