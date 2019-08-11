People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. People’s United Financial posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FIG Partners lowered shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 3,099,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,200. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

People’s United Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $74,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 70.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,464,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 73,347 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 209.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 136,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 92,696 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

