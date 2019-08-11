PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PNNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of PNNT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.33. 366,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,371. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.26. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $435.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.14.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 18.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,637.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $104,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,033.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,567,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 304,206 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,829,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 103,699 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 926,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 217,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.