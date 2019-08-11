PENG (PENG) Price Up 15.6% This Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. In the last week, PENG has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. PENG has a market capitalization of $223,062.00 and approximately $226.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00262014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.01254702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020511 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00094718 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000445 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,060,881,872 coins and its circulating supply is 7,020,328,077 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

