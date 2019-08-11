Pegasus Partners Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,453 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,233 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,564,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,794,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,333,000 after buying an additional 1,753,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,271,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,327,000 after buying an additional 1,600,201 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,496,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after buying an additional 1,253,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,633,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,600,000 after buying an additional 823,732 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush set a $39.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,388,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,839. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

