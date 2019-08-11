Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. Varian Medical Systems accounts for 0.7% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.22.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 12,651 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $1,710,541.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,368.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $62,877.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,234.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,686. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAR traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.37. 927,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.79. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $825.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

