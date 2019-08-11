Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 46.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $316.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.67.

ANTM stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.33. The company had a trading volume of 906,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,683. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.82.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In other news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $640,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,570.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,092 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.