Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes $1.39 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,781 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,950 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,757,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 814,492 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $96,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466,247 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,648 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 462,376 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

NASDAQ XLNX traded down $5.61 on Friday, reaching $104.23. 4,140,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,567. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $849.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 5,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,377,587. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

