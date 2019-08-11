Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 43,380 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,380 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,506.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.