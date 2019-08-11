Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 1,080 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of SBNY traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

