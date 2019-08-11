Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 1,082 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $152,755,000 after buying an additional 59,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,152,000 after buying an additional 86,840 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.94. 367,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.79 and a 12-month high of $157.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Universal Health Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.20%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Robert H. Hotz sold 7,309 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,081,805.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,022,497.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marvin G. Pember sold 16,693 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $2,496,271.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,495.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

