Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

LON DLN opened at GBX 2,942 ($38.44) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.79. Derwent London has a 1 year low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,056.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

