Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lessened by Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 3.4% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total transaction of $3,291,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,124,828.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,840 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,732. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.82. 5,721,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,026,360. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Paypal had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

