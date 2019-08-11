Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Paylocity updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded up $9.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.66. 934,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,582. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.21. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $111.61.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $757,690.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,328,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $89,170.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,703 shares of company stock worth $11,215,912. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paylocity to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

