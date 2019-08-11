PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Reaches $1.73 Million

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 29.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. PAYCENT has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $6,133.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 47.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00265469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.89 or 0.01281278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021474 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00096521 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000437 BTC.

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

