Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40-$2.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Party City Holdco also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.26-1.36 EPS.

Shares of PRTY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.74. 3,819,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,006. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $436.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $563.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.14 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRTY. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.03.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

