Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.14 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Party City Holdco’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Party City Holdco updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.26-1.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.26-$1.36 EPS.

Shares of PRTY stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. 3,819,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,006. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $436.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.