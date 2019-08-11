Parthenon LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Parthenon LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.9% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Facebook by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,410,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,628,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.64. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $208.66. The firm has a market cap of $542.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total value of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,624,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

