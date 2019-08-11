Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL) Trading Up 20%

Parallel Mining Corp (CVE:PAL) shares were up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 625,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 142,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Parallel Mining (CVE:PAL)

Parallel Mining Corp. evaluates, acquires, explores for, develops, and exploits base and precious metal properties in Canada and Africa. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mane II property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in the Kaya-Goren greenstone belt in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

