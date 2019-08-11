Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 32,195 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,195 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up 1.9% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,069,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 96,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.26. 73,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

