Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 260 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,667. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $90.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

