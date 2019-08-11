Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.55

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 982417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

OI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens-Illinois from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UFS upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.07). Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Owens-Illinois’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In related news, Director Carol A. Williams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens-Illinois in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI)

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

