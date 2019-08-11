Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 11,103,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $751.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Overstock.com will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at $690,044.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $6,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,072.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,555 shares of company stock worth $10,744,823. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

