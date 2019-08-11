Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 11,103,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $751.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.40.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $418,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,044.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 407,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $4,188,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,340.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 907,555 shares of company stock worth $10,744,823. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

