OVCODE (OVC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $57,774.00

OVCODE (CURRENCY:OVC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. OVCODE has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $57,774.00 worth of OVCODE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OVCODE token can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and LATOKEN. In the last week, OVCODE has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OVCODE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00261027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01271924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00094836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000436 BTC.

OVCODE Token Profile

OVCODE’s total supply is 83,875,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,848,912 tokens. The Reddit community for OVCODE is /r/OVcode . The official website for OVCODE is ovcode.com . The official message board for OVCODE is medium.com/@ovcode . OVCODE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OVCODE

OVCODE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVCODE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVCODE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OVCODE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OVCODE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVCODE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.