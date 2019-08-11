OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 46.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OSI Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $20,676,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $4,030,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.78. The stock had a trading volume of 199,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.15 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 549,530 shares in the company, valued at $58,546,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $2,083,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 153,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,094.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

