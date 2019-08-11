Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organovo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Organovo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.27. 1,608,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,879. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Organovo had a negative return on equity of 69.13% and a negative net margin of 831.99%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organovo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,132,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 1,134,039 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 446.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,904,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 8,908,247 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,122,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,126,149 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Organovo by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 113,625 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

