Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $278,000 Investment in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 392.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.95. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $134.65. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.44.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. Tigress Financial began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti cut USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

