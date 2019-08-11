Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.08

Shares of Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 35000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 5,800 acres located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

