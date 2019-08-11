Orbs Reaches 1-Day Volume of $205,404.00 (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $28.73 million and approximately $205,404.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bilaxy and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00261178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.01268020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00020879 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00096284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,849,686,041 tokens. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

