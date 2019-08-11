Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,636,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,356,250 shares of company stock worth $76,913,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $53.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,785,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,982. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

