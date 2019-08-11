Optimum Investment Advisors Has $798,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8,331.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,467,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212,570 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,199,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,583,000 after purchasing an additional 158,174 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 21,191.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,607,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,538,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $264,350,000 after purchasing an additional 78,092 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,630,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,831. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $219.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.20. The company has a market capitalization of $232.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.78.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 26,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $4,981,602.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,253 shares in the company, valued at $98,227,090.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 34,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $7,010,097.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,567,742.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.