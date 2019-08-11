Oppenheimer Reiterates “$148.00” Price Target for Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)

Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.50. 3,246,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989,374. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

