Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Opko Health posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Opko Health.

Get Opko Health alerts:

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Opko Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,212.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,185.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,555,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,387,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 128,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,524 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth $3,974,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 3,738,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,061. Opko Health has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opko Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.