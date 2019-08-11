Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,474,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,083,000 after acquiring an additional 391,542 shares in the last quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,613,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 997,975.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,018,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,722. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.97 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28.

