Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Opes Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up about 8.1% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 361 Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

FNDB stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.06. 13,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,527. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.