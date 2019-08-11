Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. 1,308,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41. Omeros has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $800.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.98.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Omeros by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Omeros by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

