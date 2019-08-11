Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OMER traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 1,308,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,998. Omeros has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $800.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMER. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Omeros in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

