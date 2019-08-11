Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 63.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 177.7% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 240.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.07. 544,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,148. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $170.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

