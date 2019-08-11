Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

OPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Office Properties Income Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 214,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $68.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts predict that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,008,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 397,349 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,231,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.