Octoin Coin Trading Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (OCC)

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a market cap of $46,189.00 and $95,123.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Octoin Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00262997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.01268504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00094846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin

Buying and Selling Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Octoin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Octoin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.