Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OAS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Ifs Securities cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.23.

Shares of NYSE:OAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 13,222,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,195,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $914.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.04.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $529.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director John E. Hagale purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,894,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after buying an additional 353,005 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,032 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

