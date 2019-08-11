Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 1,875 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,218 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 200,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $323,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $3,535,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 21,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,301. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $80.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

