Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000. CME Group comprises about 2.5% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 581,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 10,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.05, for a total value of $212,872.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $925,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,724.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,863 shares of company stock worth $16,110,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $4.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,583. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.16. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $216.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 39.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup set a $202.00 price objective on CME Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.