Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,633,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 528,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 54,166 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 124,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.33. 52,602,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,531,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

