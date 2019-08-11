Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $672,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.78. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.